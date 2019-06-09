Asleep at the Wheel Causes Mayhem in Neighborhood

Sunday, June 9th, 2019, 7:23 am

Schenectady firefighters were called to an accident on McDonald Avenue where a man who fell asleep at the wheel of his car hit a parked car and sheared off a utility pole on March 9, 2019. After extricating the man, he was taken by ambulance to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

– Fire News photo by Peter Barber

