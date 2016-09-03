Arsonist Working Watervliet

Saturday, September 3rd, 2016, 8:41 pm

The Watervliet Fire Department was strained to its maximum by an arsonist who started three fires in a 12-hour period, including a three-alarm fire in a two-story brick abandoned warehouse on Broadway. Flames were found venting from every window on the A side of the building. Within a half-hour a large section of wall collapsed sending firefighters scurrying for safety. Ladder trucks and engines from Troy, City of Albany, Cohoes, and Green Island were called in to battle the flames.

- Fire News photo by Peter R. Barber

