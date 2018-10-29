Arson in Kings Plaza 7-Alarmer

Monday, October 29th, 2018, 8:28 pm

FDNY units were called to a Brooklyn parking garage at the Kings Plaza mall on Flatbush Avenue on September 17, 2018. Heavy black smoke could be seen for miles and units were quickly put into operation. Thick acrid smoke and high heat caused the blaze to extend to seven alarms by the conclusion of operations. Over 120 cars being stored in the garage by a local dealership went up in flames. A suspect was taken into custody and eventually charged with arson.

– Fire News photos by FirstOnScenePhotos.com

Tags: Arson in Kings Plaza 7-Alarmer, FirstOnScenePhotos.com

Category: Emergency Services, Fire, Fire Department, New York, New York, State News