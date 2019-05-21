Arrest at Bellport House Fire

Tuesday, May 21st, 2019, 6:26 am

On April 8, 2019, the Bellport Fire Department was activated for a reported residential structure fire on Pace Avenue. Commanding units were met with heavy fire showing from the front of the home, and mutual aid was requested from Hagerman and Brookhaven. Multiple attack lines were put into operation and the fire took over an hour to bring under control. Two occupants of the home were treated for smoke inhalation and two dogs perished. Suffolk Police requested the SPCA to the scene and the homeowner was arrested on charges of animal cruelty after three other dogs were found chained in her backyard with no food or water.

– Fire News photo by Bryan Lopez

