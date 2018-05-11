Arlington’s Deputy Chief Stephen J. Porciello

Friday, May 11th, 2018, 11:47 am

Deputy Fire Chief Stephen J. Porciello was laid to rest on October 12, 2017. Deputy Chief Porciello, who was a member of the Arlington Fire Department and Deputy Chief for 22 of his 32 years, passed away on October 4, 2017, after a long battle with occupational cancer.

Chief Porciello was the beloved husband of Joyce (Davanage); father of Stephen Porciello and his wife Bethany of Woburn; and Jenna Speck and her husband Ryan of Rhode Island; grandfather to Evelyn and Grace; devoted son of Josephine Porciello of Arlington and the late Anthony Porciello; brother of Anthony Porciello and his wife Nancy of Peabody, Rachel Cutliffe of Billerica, and Francis Porciello of Arlington; and son-in-law of Marilyn Davanage of Arlington. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Chief Porciello served with the US Navy in Viet Nam.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arlington Firefighters Relief Association, 1007 Mass Avenue, Arlington, MA 02474.

– Fire News photos by Owen Carrigan

