Allentown Bathroom Fire

Friday, March 17th, 2017, 9:31 pm

Allentown firefighters responded to a two-alarm apartment building fire on Vine Street in the Brandywine Village Apartments on January 8, 2017. Firefighters arrived to find fire in the roof of the building and quickly struck a second alarm. The Allentown Fire Marshal’s office was investigating the cause, but the fire appeared to have started in a bathroom fan.

– Fire News photos by Dennis Wetherhold, Jr. and Jayson Wagner

Tags: Allentown Bathroom Fire, Dennis Wetherhold, Jayson Wagner, Jr

Category: Emergency Services, Fire, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania, Print Editions, State News