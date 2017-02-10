Allentown 4-Alarmer

Friday, February 10th, 2017, 7:55 pm

The Allentown Fire Department was dispatched on December 1, 2016, for a dwelling fire on N Fulton Street. Battalion 43 (Chief Hess), Engines 10, 4, 9, Truck 2 and Engine 6 as the RIT responded. Engine 10 arrived and advised of smoke showing from a middle-of-the-row dwelling and stretched an attack line. Battalion Chief 43 Jeff Hess arrived and took command as heavy fire was coming from the back of the building. Crews found that the fire had already extended upward and was running the cockloft. A second and then a third alarm were called, bringing in the last engine in the city. As the fire continued to spread, off-duty personnel were called out bringing the fire up to a fourth alarm equivalent. Firefighters used as an elevated platform to work at knocking down fire in the multiple dwellings that were now burning. Firefighters battled the fire for up to four hours before getting the upper hand. Eight homes were damaged and the City Fire Marshal’s Office reported the fire was started by careless smoking.

– Fire News photo by Dennis Wetherhold, Jr.

