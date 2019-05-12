All Safe at Yonkers Fire

Sunday, May 12th, 2019, 8:06 am

On January 12, 2019, two alarms were quickly sounded for a fire in a four-story building behind one of Yonkers’ firehouses. Firefighters quickly knocked down heavy fire and rescued a dog. Numerous occupants were forced out and some had to be assisted by firefighters.

– Fire News photo by Scott LaPrade

