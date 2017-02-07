All Hands Trailer Fire

Tuesday, February 7th, 2017, 9:09 pm

Taskforce 28 was dispatched to a reported trailer fire off Route 206 in Shamong on December 2, 2016. Chief 2800 arrived and found a fully involved mobile home with fire through the roof, multiple explosions and fire encroaching on several propane cylinders on side A. Engine company 2812 arrived and stretched a handline and went in service with its deck gun. Water supply was an issue because there were no hydrants in the area. A draft point was established and tenders ran a shuttle. No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries.

– Fire News photos by Dave Hernandez

