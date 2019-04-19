All-Hands Dwelling Fire in Medford Township

Friday, April 19th, 2019, 6:46 am

At 0245 on March 5, 2019, Taskforce 2514 was alerted to a reported truck on fire in an attached garage. Deputy Chief Webb arrived to find a two-story, single-family dwelling with fire showing from the attached garage and extension into the dwelling. While Quint 2514 stretched, Engine Company 2511 laid out from the hydrant and used its deck gun to darken the fire. No injuries were reported.

– Fire News photos by Dave Hernandez

