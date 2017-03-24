A Tough One in Paris Villa

On December 31, 2016, the Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company Station 55 was alerted for a smoke investigation on Cherry Drive in the Paris Villa subdivision. After Engine 554 was en route, the call was upgraded adding Camden-Wyoming Station 41 and Kent County Paramedics. Engine 554 arrived to find a large volume of smoke showing from a double-wide mobile home. Squad 41 arrived and pulled a second line to assist on the interior attack. Due to hoarding conditions inside, the crews were unable to quickly get to the seat of the fire. This led to deteriorating fire conditions, prompting command to call for an evacuation. Both handlines retreated. Once the bulk of the fire was knocked down firefighters re-entered and made quick progress getting to the fire room. It took approximately 30 minutes to bring the fire under control. The State Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the fire.

