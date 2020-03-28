7 Hurt in Jericho MVA

Saturday, March 28th, 2020, 1:47 pm

On January 11, 2020, at 1721, the Jericho Volunteer Fire department responded to an MVA at the intersection of Brush Hollow and Cantiague Rock Roads in Westbury. Seven people sustained non-life-threatening injuries including several children, five of them refused medical attention at the scene.

– Fire News photo by ImmsterFirePhotos.com

