7-Alarmer Tears Through Vacant Rockland Warehouse

Saturday, June 3rd, 2017, 10:01 am

Early on March 22, 2017, the Rockland (MA) Fire Department received a call for a vacant warehouse fire on Park Street. Companies arrived to a fully involved building. A second alarm was stuck, followed quickly by a third. Crews reported large embers falling in the street and on area residences. Two exposure residences were smoking. Deck guns, big handlines, and Blitz guns were immediately put into operation. Rockland Police evacuated upwards of 20 residences. Wind was a helpful factor in pushing the fire from houses, a church and a nursing home.

– Fire News photo by Pat Travers

Tags: 7-Alarmer Tears Through Vacant Rockland Warehouse, Pat Travers

Category: Emergency Services, Fire, Massachusetts, Print Editions, So. New England, State News