$50 Off Current Package Pricing And Free Exhibit Pass for Firehouse Expo

$50 Off Current Package Pricing And Free Exhibit Pass for Firehouse Expo

Tuesday, April 18th, 2017, 7:46 pm

Fire News will be in 338 at Firehouse Expo in Nashville, TN October 17-21 and to make sure we see you there, we’re offering you a FREE Exhibit Hall pass AND a discount on Conference Packages.

Just use promo code FireNews when you register to save $50 Off of the current package pricing and get a free Exhibit Hall pass.

Be first to respond, register today. FirehouseExpo.com #FHExpo17.

Tags: $50 Off Current Package Pricing And Free Exhibit Pass for Firehouse Expo

Category: Industry News, State News, Tennessee