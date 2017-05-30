5 Injured in Waterloo 2-Car MVA

Tuesday, May 30th, 2017, 5:15 pm

On March 29, 2017, the Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department was toned out for a two-car head-on MVA on NY State 5 and 20 west of the village. Rescue 1641 and Engine 1601 were dispatched and found five victims, three children and two adults. Both drivers were trapped. Crews utilized hydraulic tools to simultaneously extricate both drivers; both were freed within 30 minutes. One was medevac’d to a local trauma center, the other transported by ground to a local hospital.

– Fire News photo by Mark Marquart

