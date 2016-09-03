5 Injured in Schenectady MVA

Saturday, September 3rd, 2016, 8:32 pm

Schenectady firefighters worked to extricate four people from a vehicle after it was hit broadside by another and knocked into a third, which had stopped to make a left hand turn at McClellan and Nott Streets. The driver of the car, as well as one adult and three children from the car with four people were taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

- Fire News photo by Peter R. Barber

