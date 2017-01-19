5 Displaced in Uniondale House Fire

The Uniondale Fire Department was called to a house fire on 1st Place on November 12, 2016, and found the basement of the home fully involved with fire spreading to the first floor. Engine 7533 was followed in by Ladder 7544, and the engine crew stretched three lines. The crews from Ladder 7544 and Hempstead Truck 1, which was mutual aid, laddered, vented and searched the home. It took about an hour to bring the fire under control with the home heavily damaged. North Bellmore, East Meadow and Roosevelt also responded. The fire left five people displaced. Uniondale Chief of Department Smith was in charge of the scene.

