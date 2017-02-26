5 Days, 3 MVAs in Hinsdale

The Hinsdale (MA) Volunteer Fire Department responded to three MVAs in five days during the last week of September. They were: September 22, 2016 — vehicle into a tree on Washington Road near Pittsfield Roadd. Quick Attack Eng. 8, Squad 1, Rescue 4, and Ambulance 5 responded under the command of Chief Larry Turner. The occupant was transported to Berkshire Medical Center with head and facial injuries by HVFD ambulance. On September 23 — MVA rollover on Stonehouse Road. Rescue 4, Ambulance 5 and Chief Larry Turner responded. EMTs evaluated and counseled the occupants of an overturned sedan, finding no apparent injuries. Both refused medical transport. On September 27 — car into a hydrant and tree on Curtis Street. Chief Larry Turner, Car 1, responded with 8 firefighters manning Squad 1, Rescue 4 and Ambulance 5. A 17-year-old driver lost control on a curve, sheared off a fire hydrant and then came to rest against a tree. After EMTs checked the patient, he refused medical transport.

