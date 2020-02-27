5 Buildings, 14 Townhouses, More Burn in Fairfax Co. 4-Alarmer

Thursday, February 27th, 2020, 9:19 am

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue responded for reports of a building fire in the 2800 block of Poag Street in the Groveton area of Fairfax County. Units arrived on scene and reported an advanced fire from the top floor of a five-story building under construction. Extremely windy weather and no sprinkler system made fighting the fire difficult. Crews worked on the fire buildings, as well as trying to avoid extension to nearby occupied residences. The fire went to four alarms, drawing units from City of Alexandria, Arlington County, Prince George’s County and Fort. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and were transported and evaluated at local hospitals. One civilian suffered minor injuries and was transported. The fire spread to five buildings and 14 townhouses under construction. All were considered total losses. The fire damaged and additional 14 townhouses, four single-family homes, five apartment buildings, a commercial building, and 28 vehicles. Investigators determined that a worker at the construction site noticed a fire in a trash chute. Dominion Power turned off the power to the immediate area. The Red Cross, Fairfax County OEM, and complex management assisted those residents displaced.

– Fire News photos provided by Fairfax County Fire Rescue and Casey Hartman

Tags: Fairfax County Fire Rescue and Casey Hartman

Category: Emergency Services, EMS/Rescue, Fire, Fire Department, Print Editions, State News, Virginia