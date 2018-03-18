5 Alarms in Brockton

Sunday, March 18th, 2018, 8:50 pm

On December 30, 2017, Brockton (MA) Fire Alarm sent Squad A, Engine 7 and Ladder 1 to Brockton Avenue, followed by Engine 2. Squad A arrived to fire showing from a 1-1/2 story wood frame, attached to a single-story wood frame, which was attached to a two-story barn, formerly used as a wood working shop. Car-56 arrived and requested Engine-4 and Ladder-2 to the scene. All occupants were reported out. A few minutes later a second alarm was struck. Heavy fire had consumed the 1-1/2 story and was extending into the single-story section. All companies were pulled and crews went defensive. Crews were also battling bitterly cold conditions with temps in the teens and occasional snow flurries. Brockton’s Public Works Department dropped sand and salt. Around the 30-minute mark, Chief of Department Michael Williams struck a third alarm. Fire spread throughout the large commercial building, and consumed the two-story barn at the end of the complex. Ultimately, the fire went to five alarms and crews remained on-scene for most of the evening knocking down the blaze and hitting hot spots. Mutual aid came from Abington, Avon, Bridgewater, Easton, Holbrook, Randolph, Stoughton, West Bridgewater, and Whitman. Support were provided by the Boston Sparks Association, Brockton Emergency Management, Providence Canteen, the Salvation Army, and the Massachusetts DFS Rehab Unit.

– Fire News photos by Pat Travers

Tags: 5 Alarms in Brockton, Pat Travers

Category: Emergency Services, Fire, Fire Department, Massachusetts, Print Editions, So. New England, State News