44th Annual Fire Expo

Wednesday, August 10th, 2016, 6:17 pm

The Lancaster County Firemen’s Association hosted their 44th annual Fire Expo 2016 Show on May 20 to 22, 2016, at the Pennsylvania Farm Show complex in Harrisburg. The show, which began as a local event 44 years ago and for many years was held under tents at a local theme park, has now evolved into one of the premier fire shows in the United States.

Last year the show drew 17,677 attendees including exhibitor representatives and their guests who displayed a variety of Fire and Emergency Service equipment and services. Last year 345 exhibitors showed their products and services at 457 booth spaces and displayed 214 vehicles for a combined total of 671 exhibit spaces utilized.

Almost half of the Expo attendance comes from outside Pennsylvania; in recent years guests came from more than 30 states, Canada and Germany.

Fire Expo is produced by a committee of the Lancaster County Firemen’s Association.

- Fire News photos by Greg Leaman

