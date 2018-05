4 Injured in Patchogue Head-on

Tuesday, May 15th, 2018, 8:23 pm

The Patchogue Fire Department was activated for a head-on collision at the intersection of Route 112 and Oak Street. Two children and two adults were transported with injuries by the Patchogue Ambulance Corps.

– Fire News photo by Steve Walsh

