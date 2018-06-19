4 Injured in Glenmont MVA

Tuesday, June 19th, 2018, 6:53 am

On April 17, 2018, the Selkirk Fire Department responded to an MVA on Route 144 (River Road) at Glenmont Road. Upon arrival they found two vehicles with four injured. One vehicle had a mother, infant and child. The other vehicle had a male occupant severely trapped. He suffered from very serious injuries to both legs. Albany County Paramedics sent them to Albany Medical Center by Bethlehem Ambulance Service.

– Fire News photo by Tom Heffernan

