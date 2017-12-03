4 Injured in Garden City MVA

Sunday, December 3rd, 2017, 8:44 pm

At least four people were injured on August 31, 2017, after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hilton Avenue and Fifth Street in Garden City. Garden City firefighters were called to the scene just before noon to extricate one of the occupants of an SUV which was overturned in the crash. Nassau County EMS personnel were on the scene to transport the injured to area hospitals.

– Fire News photo by FirstOnScenePhotos.com

