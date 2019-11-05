4 FF Rescued at Frankstown Road Gas-Fed Fire

Tuesday, November 5th, 2019, 8:37 pm

A gas-fueled fire destroyed a commercial property in Penn Hills. Four firefighters were injured battling the blaze which burned all night. The local gas company had a hard time finding the gas shutoff valves.

– Fire News photos by Ken Lager, First Due Photography and Steve Matto

Tags: 4 FF Rescued at Frankstown Road Gas-Fed Fire, First Due Photography and Steve Matto, Ken Lager

Category: Emergency Services, Fire, Fire Department, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania, Print Editions, State News