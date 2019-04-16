30 Displaced in Townsend Blaze

Tuesday, April 16th, 2019, 6:28 am

Firefighters responded to a three-story garden apartment in Townsend (MA). The fire, in one of five buildings, started shortly before 0800 in a second-floor bathroom. Twenty-one of the 24-units were occupied and all residents got out safely. About 100 firefighters fought the blaze for more than four hours. Firefighters were hampered by inconsistent water supply and crews had to draft from a nearby river. The Red Cross was called to assist displaced residents.

– Fire News photo by Scott LaPrade

