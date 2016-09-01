3 Injured in N. Lindenhurst MVA

Thursday, September 1st, 2016, 10:01 pm

The North Lindenhurst Fire Department was alerted for an MVA with reported entrapment at North Fulton Avenue and Sunrise Highway on June 16, 2016. Safety Officer Eisenberg was first to arrive and confirmed that one person was trapped in a vehicle. The crew from Heavy Rescue 1-11-5 and Suffolk County Police Emergency Service Officers extricated the driver in about 15 minutes. Three people were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital.

- Fire News photo by Paul Mazza

