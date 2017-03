3 Escape East Tarentum House Fire

Friday, March 17th, 2017, 9:34 pm

On December 17, 2016 firefighters responded to a house fire on 3rd Avenue in East Tarentum (Allegheny County). Three people and a dog were able to escape unharmed. Firefighters arrived to flames coming out the windows of the two-story home.

– Fire News photo by Steven Matto

Tags: 3 Escape East Tarentum House Fire, Steven Matto

Category: Emergency Services, EMS/Rescue, Fire, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania, Print Editions, State News