3 Dead, Dozens Injured in 2-Bus Crash

Friday, November 10th, 2017, 12:31 pm

Three people were killed and at least 15 others injured in a violent crash between and MTA bus and a charter bus on Northern Boulevard in the Flushing section of Queens on September 18, 2017. The charter bus plowed into the city bus as it was making a slow turn onto Northern Boulevard from Main Street. The impact of the crash spun the MTA bus completely around and sent the charter bus careening into a fast food store. The driver of the charter bus, a passenger on the city bus, and one pedestrian were later identified as the three victims. Multiple emergency agencies were on the scene with the FDNY taking the lead with extrication rescue procedures.

– Fire News photos by FirstOnScenePhotos.com and Lloyd Mitchell

