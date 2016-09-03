3-Day Hillburn Con Ed Fire

Saturday, September 3rd, 2016, 8:44 pm

Early in the evening of June 24, 2016, the Sloatsburg and Hillburn Fire Departments were notified within minutes of each other, of smoke in the area of their neighboring districts. Initially thought to be a large brush fire, it was quickly discovered it was a fire at a Consolidated Edison electrical substation on Torne Valley Road in Hillburn’s response area. The arriving Hillburn chief confirmed a working fire, and began an incident that would last several days, and require extensive mutual aid from area departments, as well as New Jersey departments; the FDNY also sent several apparatus on June 25 with a supply of Purple K extinguishing agent. Working with ConEd and Orange and Rockland Utilities, the fire service maintained a steady presence at the scene in an effort to completely extinguish the fire. In addition to the heavy fire department response, several police and EMS agencies, NY State OFPC, as well as several environmental agencies were also on scene. The transformer fire was finally extinguished on June 28.

- Fire News photos by Kenny Flynn

