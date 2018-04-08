3-Alarmer in Amsterdam

Sunday, April 8th, 2018, 5:40 pm

On November 20, 2017, the Amsterdam Fire Department responded to Guy Park Avenue for a fully involved structure fire. Upon arrival, flames were visible from the second floor. The officer in charge called second and third alarms. Firefighters had the flames doused in under an hour but remained on scene for three hours hitting hot spots. The house was unoccupied at the time and was under renovation.

– Fire News photos by MarkPerfettiPhotography.com

