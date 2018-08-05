3-Alarm Apartment Fire

Sunday, August 5th, 2018, 9:37 am

On July 4, 2018, crews from multiple counties responded to a structure fire in Freeport. After one house caught fire, the fire extended into other structures as well, giving crews a difficult task of reaching and controlling the fire.

– Fire News photos by Steven Matto and Artie Osniak

