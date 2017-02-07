2nd Fatality in E. Orange

Tuesday, February 7th, 2017, 9:07 pm

On December 11, 2016, the East Orange Fire Department responded to N. Harrison Street for a fire. Companies responded to the seventh floor where the fire was quickly extinguished, and companies found the body of a resident. The fire is suspected to have started when the resident was using the stove to stay warm. The 64-year old was pronounced dead at the scene. This was the second fatality handled by E. Orange in 12 hours.

– Fire News photo by Mark Rosetti

