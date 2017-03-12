24 Apts. Destroyed in Lynn 5-Alarmer

Sunday, March 12th, 2017, 4:00 pm

Firefighters started January 1, 2017 off with a five-alarm fire in a four-story apartment house on West Baltimore Street in Lynn (MA). While all residents evacuated, all 24 apartments were either destroyed or heavily damaged, and the Red Cross was helping the displaced.

– Fire News photos by Rick Nohl

