20th Annual NJ Emergency Preparedness ConferenceThursday, April 12th, 2018, 9:08 am
Breakout Sessions: 20th Annual NJ Emergency Preparedness Conference
April 30th begins the 20th Annual New Jersey Emergency Preparedness Conference at Tropicana Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, NJ. Throughout the week, conference-goers will experience and engage in a full range of Training, Breakout Sessions and events. The Breakout Sessions highlight some of the most important topics in Emergency Management. Don’t miss the four sequential sessions pertaining to the 2017 Hurricane Deployments. Likewise, two other critically important sessions discuss the Crisis Response to the Las Vegas Shooting and Parent and Student Reunification After a School Crisis; How Prepared is Your Town?
Here is the full Breakout list (subject to change): http://bit.ly/2mWf2Jn
TUESDAY, MAY 1ST
Verizon
Overview of the La Nina Winter of 2017-2018 and National Weather Service (NWS) Hazard Simplification
Striving for 25: Developing Resilience for your Career
An Overview of Communications Technologies
Building Relationships that Weather the Storms
WEDNESDAY, MAY 2ND
Texas Deployment
iSAT for Disaster Mental Health Responses
Parent and Student Reunification After a School Crisis; How Prepared is Your Town?
Florida Deployment
Deadly Rip Currents: The Summer of 2017
Safeguarding the Dementia Journey
Puerto Rico Deployment
Assessment of Winter Storm Impacts Using Real-Time Road Temperature Data
Emergency Communications and Sustainability
Engaging the Faith-Based Community in Disaster Response and Recovery Efforts
U.S. Virgin Islands Deployment
Crisis Response to Las Vegas Shootings
EMS Response to the Opioid Epidemic
Making Your Education Work for You
Tidal Total Water Level Forecasts, the Next Step
THURSDAY, MAY 3RD
CERT and Damage Assessment
Communications Interoperability in New Jersey
OHSP Toolbox: Programs and Resources to Strengthen State Preparedness
NWS Hurricane Update for 2018
An Emergency in a Healthcare Facility is NOT the Time to Exchange Business Cards
Earn Money Sleeping: Sleep Loss & Fatigue in First Responders
GPS and GIS: What Are They and Where Are We Going?
Terminal the Sequel – Re-Constitution of San Juan Intl Airport and the Port of San Juan Post Maria
Collaborative Response Graphics (CRGs) – Using Visual Planning for Public Safety Emergency Responses
Domestic Operations and the National Guard
FEMA’s Preliminary Damage Assessment and Individual Assistance Programs
The Coordinated Response to a Lost/Missing Person Incident
Is the Decision to Evacuate Far More Stressful than the Evacuation Itself?
Amateur Radio for Emergency Managers
Crisis Communications
Dam Safety in New Jersey: Preparing for and Responding to Dam Emergencies
Public / Private Sector Partnerships – Electric Utility Partnerships
FRIDAY, MAY 4TH
Crisis Counseling: Working with Faith-based Leaders in Patterson, NJ and St. Thomas USVI
Damage Prediction Models, Drones and Mutual Assistance – Your Utility is Preparing
Hazardous Waste Operations & Emergency Response
Managing Substation Fires
Modernizing New Jersey’s Triage System
NJ Statewide Utility Safety Team
Overview of Flammability Products via Rail and Pipeline
Register at www.NJEPA.com After 2/28/18: $135; At the door: $150
