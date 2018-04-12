20th Annual NJ Emergency Preparedness Conference

Thursday, April 12th, 2018, 9:08 am

Breakout Sessions: 20th Annual NJ Emergency Preparedness Conference

April 30th begins the 20th Annual New Jersey Emergency Preparedness Conference at Tropicana Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, NJ. Throughout the week, conference-goers will experience and engage in a full range of Training, Breakout Sessions and events. The Breakout Sessions highlight some of the most important topics in Emergency Management. Don’t miss the four sequential sessions pertaining to the 2017 Hurricane Deployments. Likewise, two other critically important sessions discuss the Crisis Response to the Las Vegas Shooting and Parent and Student Reunification After a School Crisis; How Prepared is Your Town?

Here is the full Breakout list (subject to change): http://bit.ly/2mWf2Jn

TUESDAY, MAY 1ST

Verizon

Overview of the La Nina Winter of 2017-2018 and National Weather Service (NWS) Hazard Simplification

Striving for 25: Developing Resilience for your Career

An Overview of Communications Technologies

Building Relationships that Weather the Storms

WEDNESDAY, MAY 2ND

Texas Deployment

iSAT for Disaster Mental Health Responses

Parent and Student Reunification After a School Crisis; How Prepared is Your Town?

Florida Deployment

Deadly Rip Currents: The Summer of 2017

Safeguarding the Dementia Journey

Puerto Rico Deployment

Assessment of Winter Storm Impacts Using Real-Time Road Temperature Data

Emergency Communications and Sustainability

Engaging the Faith-Based Community in Disaster Response and Recovery Efforts

U.S. Virgin Islands Deployment

Crisis Response to Las Vegas Shootings

EMS Response to the Opioid Epidemic

Making Your Education Work for You

Tidal Total Water Level Forecasts, the Next Step

THURSDAY, MAY 3RD

CERT and Damage Assessment

Communications Interoperability in New Jersey

OHSP Toolbox: Programs and Resources to Strengthen State Preparedness

NWS Hurricane Update for 2018

An Emergency in a Healthcare Facility is NOT the Time to Exchange Business Cards

Earn Money Sleeping: Sleep Loss & Fatigue in First Responders

GPS and GIS: What Are They and Where Are We Going?

Terminal the Sequel – Re-Constitution of San Juan Intl Airport and the Port of San Juan Post Maria

Collaborative Response Graphics (CRGs) – Using Visual Planning for Public Safety Emergency Responses

Domestic Operations and the National Guard

FEMA’s Preliminary Damage Assessment and Individual Assistance Programs

The Coordinated Response to a Lost/Missing Person Incident

Is the Decision to Evacuate Far More Stressful than the Evacuation Itself?

Amateur Radio for Emergency Managers

Crisis Communications

Dam Safety in New Jersey: Preparing for and Responding to Dam Emergencies

Public / Private Sector Partnerships – Electric Utility Partnerships

FRIDAY, MAY 4TH

Crisis Counseling: Working with Faith-based Leaders in Patterson, NJ and St. Thomas USVI

Damage Prediction Models, Drones and Mutual Assistance – Your Utility is Preparing

Hazardous Waste Operations & Emergency Response

Managing Substation Fires

Modernizing New Jersey’s Triage System

NJ Statewide Utility Safety Team

Overview of Flammability Products via Rail and Pipeline

Register at www.NJEPA.com After 2/28/18: $135; At the door: $150

