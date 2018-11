2018 Hob Ryan Dinner

April 8, 2018, 25th Hob Ryan Dinner hosted by Cheswold Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.

This dinner recognizes Firemen with 40-plus years of fire service and Auxiliary Members with 25-plus years of service.

– Submitted by Gene Shaner

