2017 State of the Fire Service Survey on Disaster Preparedness Press Release

2016 was a year we hope never to repeat based on the number of natural and other disasters our first responders faced. Our country experienced hurricanes, forest fires, floods, and mass shootings, to name a few, and as we witness the inauguration of our new 45th President, we ask for your support of our latest survey.

First responder feedback coupled with support by representatives from industry manufacturers and service providers will create a stronger, unified message that will be delivered – in person – to Congressional representatives on Capitol Hill in early April. We stand with you to fight for you for the reauthorization of AFG and SAFER grants that will end this year if our voices are not heard.

Taking a five-minute survey now also will result in a win for one survey participant of $5,000 in equipment for his or her department, and a $500 Best Buy gift card. Be that person!

Thank you for adding your voice to ours for life and safety of all first responders nationwide.

