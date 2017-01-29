2016 Wildfire Incident Management Academy

Sunday, January 29th, 2017, 12:23 pm

The New York Wildfire Incident Management Academy held its 19th annual training academy from October 20 through October 30, 2016, at the U.S. Department of Energy at Brookhaven Laboratory (BNL) in Upton.

A total of 20 classes designed for wild fire and all-hazard emergency management were offered with classroom and field exercises. This year’s academy included 19 cooperating agencies, representing international, federal, state, city and county entities with a total of 340 participants and instructors.

The Academy began eight new classes including the following: Firing Operations (S-219), Helicopter Crew member (S-271), Portable Pumps and Water Usage (S-211).

– Fire News photos provided

