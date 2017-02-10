20 Displaced in Halifax 2-Alarmer

On November 17, 2016, Box 29-6 sent Company 29 (Halifax) and Engine 216 (Fisherville) to Armstrong Street in Halifax Borough for a building fire. Reports indicated a grill fire on a back porch with extension to the porch. Chief 29-1 requested the first alarm en route due to calls and a smoke column. First alarm: Engine 20 (Millersburg), Rescue 2 (Duncannon), Rescue 38 (Dauphin), Tanker 20 (Millersburg) and 216 (Fisherville). Command 29 reported a two-story, multi-family dwelling with heavy smoke from the rear and multiple structures involved. Multiple lines were stretched for an interior attack and the place was opened up as fire travelled through the void spaces. The fire extended to the unattached B exposure. Multiple special calls and a second alarm were struck. The fire was brought under control in about an hour and displaced 20 residents.

