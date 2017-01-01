2-MVA Morning for Mahopac

On October 16, 2016, Mahopac Fire, EMS, EMStar Paramedics, Fire Police and multiple units from Carmel Police responded to a head-on crash in front of the Mahopac Public Library. Assistant Chief Bill Nikisher was Incident Commander. Two injured were treated and then transported to the medical center. Before Mahopac could get their ambulance back in service, a second call came in reporting a rollover accident with injury on East Lake Boulevard (above). Again, fire, rescue and fire police, along with a mutual aid ambulance from Mahopac Falls and multiple Carmel Police units converged on the scene.

