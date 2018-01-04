2 Injured in Middletown MVC

Thursday, January 4th, 2018, 11:02 am

Early on September 20, 2017, the Volunteer Hose was dispatched to an MVC with entrapment on Cleaver Farms Road in Middletown. The first unit arrived to report no entrapment. Two patients were transported via ambulance to the local hospital.

– Submitted by Tim Murray, photo by Amy Murray

Tags: 2 Injured in Middletown MVC, photo by Amy Murray, Tim Murray

Category: Delaware, Delaware, Emergency Services, EMS/Rescue, Print Editions, State News