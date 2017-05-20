2 Injured in Hicksville MVA

Saturday, May 20th, 2017, 11:48 am

On January 13, 2017, the Hicksville Fire Department responded to an MVA with entrapment at the intersection of New South and Old Country Roads. Crews used a windshield saw to remove the windshield and the injured driver was removed through it. Both drivers were transported by NCPD Ambulances.

– Fire News photo by Kevin Imm

Tags: 2 Injured in Hicksville MVA, Kevin Imm

Category: Emergency Services, EMS/Rescue, Long Island, Long Island, Nassau, Nassau County, Print Editions, State News