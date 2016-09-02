2 Injured in Hicksville Blaze

Friday, September 2nd, 2016, 6:17 pm

On June 21, 2016, the Hicksville Fire Department responded to a house fire on 1st Street by Jerusalem Avenue. A mother and daughter suffered smoke inhalation and the mother also suffered minor burns. Both were taken to NUMC by NCPD Ambulance. Hicksville firefighters quickly had the fire under control. Chief Richard Diaz was in command of the operation. East Meadow and Westbury responded on mutual aid. The owner of the residences was issued summonses for illegal apartments.

- Fire News photos by Kevin Imm

