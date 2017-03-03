2 Injured in Copiague MVA

Friday, March 3rd, 2017, 7:54 pm

The Copiague Fire Department was activated for an MVA with entrapment on Montauk Highway in front of Amity Harbor Marine early on Christmas Eve. The driver lost control of his vehicle and struck a metal light pole. First Assistant Chief Fitch arrived first and found the driver was heavily pinned. Chief of Department Campion, Assistant Chiefs Rosenberg and Nuzzi, along with Heavy Rescue 1-3-3, Engines 1-3-7,1-3-9 and Ambulance 1-3-27 arrived and crews extricated the driver in about 25 minutes. The passenger was removed first and taken to Good Samaritan Hospital. Engine 1-3-7 secured a landing zone at Amityville High School along with Amityville Engine 1-1-4. Amityville Ambulance 1-1-12 transported the driver to a waiting Suffolk County Police helicopter, which transported the driver to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries.

– Fire News photos by Paul Mazza

