2 Injured at Selden MVA

Sunday, January 29th, 2017, 12:07 pm

On November 24, 2016, the Selden Fire Department was activated for an MVA with reported heavy rescue at the intersection of Old Town Road and North Bicycle Path. Upon arrival, commanding units found a vehicle into a tree with the driver and passenger lying on the ground. Mutual aid was requested from Coram for an ambulance. Two patients were transported for injuries to Stony Brook University Hospital. The crew of Selden’s Rescue 13 secured the vehicle.

– Fire News photo by Bryan Lopez

