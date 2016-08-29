2 for 1 in Minquadale

Monday, August 29th, 2016, 6:17 pm

Minquadale Fire Company along with Holloway Terrace, Good Will, Wilmington Manor and Minquas were dispatched to a residential fire on Wildel Avenue in Minquadale. Units 228 and 223 arrived and reported smoke showing. Unit 223 advanced a hose line to the front door, and a secondary line was placed in service as crews from 223 and 226 worked the fire. While crews were working, Minquadale was alerted to a reported kitchen fire on Chesterfield Drive in the Overview Gardens/Garfield Park community. Command redirected Rescue 23, 18-2 and 205 from the fire scene to handle the second call.

- Submitted by Minquadale Fire Company

