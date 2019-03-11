2 FFs Hurt at Townsend Multi-Alarm

Monday, March 11th, 2019, 9:46 pm

On November 5, 2018, at 0220, the New Castle County Emergency Communications Center dispatched a working commercial structure fire at Willey Farms on DuPont Parkway in Townsend. The New Castle County Paramedics responded to provide medical support to the firefighters at the incident. The incident was elevated to multiple alarms as firefighters arrived to find fire showing through the roof. County paramedics treated and transported two firefighters during the operations, one to Christiana Hospital, the other to Middletown Emergency Department.

– Submitted by New Castle County EMS

