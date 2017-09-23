2 Fatalities in Mays Landing MVA

Saturday, September 23rd, 2017, 10:14 am

The volunteer fire companies of Mays Landing and Mizpah, along with Township of Hamilton EMS and police were dispatched on April 28, 2017, to Bears Head Road and Pittsburgh Avenue for an MVA with entrapment. Mizpah Chief Jamie Davenport arrived and requested additional apparatus from the Laureldale and Milmay, as there was an entrapment in two vehicles. Upon the arrival of Mays Landing Engine 1812, firefighters used the hydraulic equipment to extricate the victims from both vehicles simultaneously. Both persons succumbed to their injuries, and the crash was under investigation by Township of Hamilton Police. Also responding were investigators from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Crash Unit, and the New Jersey State Medical Examiner’s Office.

– Fire News photo by Ken Badger

