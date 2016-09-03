2 Fatalities at Schenectady Blaze

Saturday, September 3rd, 2016, 9:17 pm

The Schenectady Fire Department was recently dispatched to a reported structure fire on 6th Avenue in the Mount Pleasant section. After dispatch received multiple calls, a second alarm was struck, bringing all remaining pieces of apparatus and manpower to the scene. E3 was first to arrive and found a two-story wood frame house completely involved. With confirmed reports of occupants still inside, firefighters made their way into the structure but were pulled out moments later when flames began showing from the second floor B side window. The fire claimed the lives of a five-year-old girl and a disabled 26-year-old man. Three others were treated for minor injuries when they were forced to jump from the second floor to escape the flames. The cause was under investigation.

- Fire News photos by Peter Barber

