2 Die in Rocky Hill Blaze

Friday, March 31st, 2017, 10:40 am

On December 10, 2016, Rocky Hill (CT) firefighters responded to a fire on Walnut Road. Members arrived to heavy fire showing from the rear of the house. Two occupants perished in the blaze.

– Fire News photos by Patrick Dooley and Jim Peruta, CFPA

Tags: 2 Die in Rocky Hill Blaze, CFPA, Jim Peruta, Patrick Dooley

Category: Connecticut, Emergency Services, EMS/Rescue, Fire, Print Editions, So. New England, State News